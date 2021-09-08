Commercialisation - ESA's Added Space Ingredient

Space is changing fast. ESA wants to open up space to start-ups, new companies, new actors - basically to everyone.

Our aim today is to help European businesses to use space technology to innovate and grow services and products that ultimately will change all our lives. And, instead of doing everything ourselves, it means we at ESA can be customers too. Commercialisation marks a fundamental change to the traditional rules of the space game, with the market providing more of what we need, and competition slashing costs and sharpening efficiency.

It's already happening in everything from micro-launchers to Earth-Moon communication, and orbital research. By boosting the commecialisation of space, ESA is providing opportunities for new ventures, new markets and generating new jobs, while we focus on expanding horizons.

Read the DG's latest OpEd "Commercialisation of the Space Sector: What can ESA do in Europe?"

