Cubesat Deployment Hardware For Landsat 9 Launch

Mechanical and electrical support equipment for NASA's Landsat 9 observatory are being processed inside the Integrated Processing Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, on June 24, 2021.

The equipment includes a secondary payload adapter and flight system for a group of microsat payloads, called CubeSats, that will launch with Landsat 9 as secondary payloads.

Landsat 9 will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg in September 2021. The launch is being managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center, America's multiuser spaceport. The Landsat 9 satellite will continue the nearly 50-year legacy of previous Landsat missions. It will monitor key natural and economic resources from orbit. Landsat 9 is managed by the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The satellite will carry two instruments: the Operational Land Imager 2, which collects images of Earth's landscapes in visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared light, and the Thermal Infrared Sensor 2, which measures the temperature of land surfaces. Like its predecessors, Landsat 9 is a joint mission between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey.

KSC-20210624-PH-JNN01_0003 Photo credit: NASA/Jerry Nagy Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.