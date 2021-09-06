High-value Satellite Imagery For Agriculture And Vegetation Monitoring

Agriculture is both a major contributor to climate change, and one of its first victims. Coincidentally, agriculture is also a key lever to enable a smooth transition to a more sustainable world - but that will require data-driven decisions.

Satellite imagery offers a unique opportunity to deliver that data in a truly scalable way. On the one hand, images are collected over the whole world with the same sensor and the same processing chain. On the other hand, no infrastructure is required on the field enabling to reach the most remote environments.



ScanWorld and ConstellR are emerging as leading satellite data providers, respectively for hyperspectral and thermal infrared imagery. These are two essential Earth Observation data sources to deliver actionable insights at the parcel-level. Hyperspectral imagery can measure proteins, metabolizable energy, water, identify diseases, etc. Thermal infrared imagery can measure water-related features such as the evapotranspiration of plants, impact of drought and sits at the core of the energy, carbon, and water cycles. All these can then be used to have a ground-breaking impact on agriculture and beyond: optimizing inputs, maximizing yield, and promoting a better environmental stewardship.



The two companies have therefore decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, in order to fully leverage on the profound synergies of their businesses and the positive impact a partnership could have on their future operations. Future joint activities notably include working on the harmonisation and inter-operability of their data products, the development of joint data products and services, as well as the potential for entering into joint commercial projects.



This partnership is strengthened by a similar approach to NewSpace. "We both benefit from a world-class techno-scientific background" said Guerric de Crombrugghe, ScanWorld General Manager. "This drives us towards high-quality products, which is a key requirement when it comes to delivering operational services. This is crucial in agriculture - the harvest depends on it - but in other sectors too. Combined with affordability, this is a real game-changer."



This also ensures further interoperability with existing assets. "This partnership increases our complementarity with large institutional missions such as the Copernicus program in Europe or the Surface Biology and Geology System at NASA in the United States" added Max Gulde, ConstellR CEO, "thus enabling to deliver an even better service to our customers in agriculture and beyond. In fact, I believe that what we are building here will be a game changer for all ESG related monitoring activities and enable a global quantification of key metrics with unprecedented accuracy, precision, and timeliness."



About ScanWorld

ScanWorld delivers products based on Earth Observation data to support regenerative agriculture and forestry worldwide. In parallel, we are also developing an infrastructure to deliver affordable, hassle-free and easily accessible hyperspectral imagery and analytics. This notably includes a constellation of hyperspectral satellites; the first launch being planned for mid-2024. Hyperspectral data is a key tool to measure proteins, metabolizable energy, water, identify diseases, etc. - all of which are essential for the future of agriculture.



About ConstellR

ConstellR will provide the world's most precise as well as cost-effective global temperature monitoring system from low earth orbit to support agricultural decision making in time. Our precise temperature product will enable efficient management of input resources, e.g., in watering while improving yields and making yield estimates more accurate and accessible earlier than ever before. The first satellites are expected to launch in 2023 with an early demonstrator offering first commercial imagery already in early 2022.



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.