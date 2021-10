A Nanoracks module, a cube-shaped commercial research device, is pictured free-floating inside the cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world."

Just outside the cupola is the Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter attached to the Unity module's Earth-facing port.

iss065e096314 (June 11, 2021) - Larger image

