The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is offloaded from the company's recovery ship, Go Searcher, at the Port Canaveral Army wharf in Florida, carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft following the uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test, Jan. 19, 2020.

Photo credit: SpaceX

