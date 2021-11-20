Astra Space Reaches Orbit

©Astra Space/NASASpaceFlight

Astra Space

Astra Space put a test payload into orbit on 19 November on its fourth launch attempt.

The payload (which was purposefully not deployed) was sponsored the the U.S. Space Force.

A previous launch reached space but was unable to actually achieve orbit. Two other launches encountered difficulties during ascent and did not reach space.

When Astra becomes operational it has a back log of payloads for NASA, Planet, The Space Force, and Spire Global.


