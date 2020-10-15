Astrobotic CubeRover Prepared For Regolith Testing

Jim Mantovani, left, and A.J. Nick, with Kennedy Space Center's Exploration and Research and Technology programs, unbox a CubeRover at the Florida spaceport on Oct. 9, 2020.

The rover was delivered by Pittsburgh-based space robotics company Astrobotic, as part of a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) award from NASA. Nick will lead CubeRover testing in the coming months in the Granular Mechanics and Regolith Operations (GMRO) Laboratory's regolith bin, which holds approximately 120 tons of lunar regolith simulant at Kennedy's Swamp Works. In 2019, NASA announced a $2 million Tipping Point award to develop more mature CubeRover's payload interfaces and increase its capabilities.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20201009-PH-KLS01_0037 Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.