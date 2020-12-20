Astrobotic CubeRover Undergoes Testing

The Astrobotic CubeRover traverses the terrain in the Granular Mechanics and Regolith Operations Laboratory regolith bin at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 10, 2020.

The regolith bin simulates the mechanical properties of the Moon's surface. NASA and Astrobotic employees put the CubeRover through a series of more than 150 mobility tests over several days to evaluate and improve wheel design.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20201210-PH_KLS01_0043 Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.