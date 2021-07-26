Boeing CST-100 Starliner Secured Atop ULA Atlas V

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 17, 2021.

Starliner will launch on the Atlas V for Boeing's second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The spacecraft rolled out from Boeing's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center earlier in the day.

Photo credit: Boeing/John Grant KSC-20210717-PH-BOE02_0001 Larger image

