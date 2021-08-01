Boeing Starliner Awaits Launch

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted August 1, 2021 11:16 PM
  • Comments

Boeing Starliner

On July 29, 2021, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft and the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Starliner will launch on the Atlas V for Boeing's second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. OFT-2 is an important uncrewed mission designed to test the end-to-end capabilities of the new system for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20210729-PH-KLS01_0223 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Boeing Starliner

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter