Boeing Starliner Awaits Launch

On July 29, 2021, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft and the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Starliner will launch on the Atlas V for Boeing's second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. OFT-2 is an important uncrewed mission designed to test the end-to-end capabilities of the new system for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20210729-PH-KLS01_0223 Larger image

