Checking Out Boeing's Ride

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 31, 2021 8:36 PM
©Boeing

Starliner

NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore, left, and Sunita "Suni" Williams visit the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 17, 2020.

The astronauts are at Kennedy to prepare for their flights to the International Space Station on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Wilmore and Williams will command the Crew Flight Test and the Starliner-1 mission, respectively.

KSC-20201217-PH-BOE01_0001 Photo credit: Boeing/John Proferes Larger image


