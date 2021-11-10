Dragon Endeavour Departs ISS

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted November 10, 2021 1:30 PM
  • Comments


SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Departs The International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Departs The International Space Station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying four commercial crew astronauts departs the International Space Station. Crew-2 astronauts Shame Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide would splashdown several hours later off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico.

iss066e068883 (Nov. 8, 2021) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SpaceX

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






In Fury Born by David Weber - Baen Books
Kepler Communications - Aether
The Spacetime War by Les Johnson - Baen Books

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter