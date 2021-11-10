Dragon Endeavour Departs ISS

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Departs The International Space Station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying four commercial crew astronauts departs the International Space Station. Crew-2 astronauts Shame Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide would splashdown several hours later off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico.

iss066e068883 (Nov. 8, 2021) - larger image



