Loading Up A Space Cargo Droid

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 13, 2020 11:46 PM
  • Comments

©SpaceX

CRS-21

The remaining time-sensitive payloads bound for the International Space Station on SpaceX's 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) mission are loaded into the Cargo Dragon spacecraft on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Cargo Dragon, lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:17 a.m. EST on Dec. 6, 2020. The spacecraft is delivering more than 6,400 pounds of science investigations and cargo to the orbiting laboratory.

Photo credit: SpaceX KSC-20201204-PH-SPX01_0001 larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SpaceX

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








.
The Founders Effect - Now available
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
SpaceWorks QuickShot
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.


Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter