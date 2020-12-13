Loading Up A Space Cargo Droid

The remaining time-sensitive payloads bound for the International Space Station on SpaceX's 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) mission are loaded into the Cargo Dragon spacecraft on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Cargo Dragon, lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:17 a.m. EST on Dec. 6, 2020. The spacecraft is delivering more than 6,400 pounds of science investigations and cargo to the orbiting laboratory.

Photo credit: SpaceX KSC-20201204-PH-SPX01_0001



