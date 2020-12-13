Nanoracks Airlock Prepared For Launch

The first commercially funded airlock for the International Space Station is packed in the Cargo Dragon spacecraft's trunk in October 2020 for its ride to the International Space Station on SpaceX's 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) mission.

The airlock will provide payload hosting, robotics testing, and satellite deployment, and also will serve as an outside toolbox for crew members conducting spacewalks. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Cargo Dragon, lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:17 a.m. EST on Dec. 6, 2020.

KSC-20201019-PH-SPX01_0001 Photo credit: SpaceX Larger image



