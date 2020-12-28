NanoRacks Bishop Airlock Installed On Orbit

The NanoRacks Bishop airlock is pictured after its was installed to the port side of the Tranquility module and still attached to the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Adjacent to Bishop on the aft side of Tranquility is BEAM, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module.

Bishop increases the station's capacity for private and public research and also enables the release of larger satellites and the transfer of cargo inside and outside the station.

iss064e013203 (Dec. 20, 2020)



