NanoRacks Bishop Airlock Installed On Orbit

  • Press Release - Source: Nanoracks
  • Posted December 28, 2020 10:27 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Bishop Airlock

The NanoRacks Bishop airlock is pictured after its was installed to the port side of the Tranquility module and still attached to the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Adjacent to Bishop on the aft side of Tranquility is BEAM, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module.

Bishop increases the station's capacity for private and public research and also enables the release of larger satellites and the transfer of cargo inside and outside the station.

iss064e013203 (Dec. 20, 2020) -- Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Nanoracks

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: Nanoracks Press Release








.
The Founders Effect - Now available
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
SpaceWorks QuickShot
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.


Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter