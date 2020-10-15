NanoRacks Bishop Airlock Prepared For Launch

Nanoracks technicians work on the NanoRacks Bishop Airlock inside the Space Station Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 7, 2020.

The next-generation Nanoracks payload facility is being prepared for its flight to the International Space Station on SpaceX's 21st commercial resupply services mission (CRS-21) to the International Space Station. The Bishop Airlock is the first commercially funded airlock for the space station. It will provide payload hosting, robotics testing, satellite deployment, serve as an outside toolbox for station crew spacewalks, and more. CRS-21 is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20201007-PH-KLS01_0063 Larger image



