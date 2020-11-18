NASA Astronauts Work Aboard The Commercial SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft

  • Press Release - Source: SpaceX
  • Posted November 18, 2020 8:28 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Inside The Commercial SpaceX Crew Dragon

NASA astronauts (from left) Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker work inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as they get ready for their approach and rendezvous with the International Space Station.

Out of frame is their SpaceX Crew-1 crewmate Soichi Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

iss064e004754 (Nov. 16, 2020) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SpaceX

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: SpaceX Press Release








.
The Founders Effect - Now available
Canadian Space Directory
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.


Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter