NASA Astronauts Work Aboard The Commercial SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft

NASA astronauts (from left) Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker work inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as they get ready for their approach and rendezvous with the International Space Station.

Out of frame is their SpaceX Crew-1 crewmate Soichi Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

iss064e004754 (Nov. 16, 2020) - larger image



