OFT-2 Starliner Gets Its Back Shells

Boeing technicians install back shells on the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) Starliner crew module inside the company's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on December 2, 2020.



During the OFT-2 mission, the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft will fly to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

KSC-20201202-PH-BOE01_0002 Photo credit: Boeing/John Proferes Larger image



