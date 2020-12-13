OFT-2 Starliner Gets Its Back Shells

OFT-2 Starliner

Boeing technicians install back shells on the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) Starliner crew module inside the company's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on December 2, 2020.

During the OFT-2 mission, the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft will fly to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

