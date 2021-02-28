Preparing A Cargo Flight to the Space Station In The Fog

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is seen as it is rolled out of the Horizontal Integration Facility on its way to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman's 15th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver about 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew.

The CRS-15 Cygnus spacecraft is named after NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, a Black woman who time and again broke through barriers of gender and race. The launch is scheduled for 12:36 p.m. EST, Feb. 20, 2021.

Photo Credit: (NASA/Patrick Black) larger image



