Preparing A Dragon For Flight

The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission

The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program undergoes processing inside the clean room at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station is targeted for later in 2020 with NASA Astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Photo credit: SpaceX



