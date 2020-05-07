Preparing A Dragon For Flight

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted May 7, 2020 12:57 AM
  • Comments

The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission

The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program undergoes processing inside the clean room at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station is targeted for later in 2020 with NASA Astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Photo credit: SpaceX Larger image

