Rosie the Rocketeer, Boeing's anthropometric test device, claimed her spot once again in the commander's seat inside the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for its second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Rosie's first flight, OFT, provided hundreds of data points about what astronauts will experience during flight. For OFT-2, she will help maintain Starliner's center of gravity during ascent, docking, undocking and landing. OFT-2 is scheduled to lift off at 2:53 p.m. ET Friday, July 30, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida bound for the International Space Station.

Photo credit: Boeing KSC-20210513-PH-BOE01_0001 Larger image



