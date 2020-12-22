Sentinel-6 First Stage Booster Landing

The first-stage booster of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flies down to a landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California during the launch of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission. The Falcon 9 carrying the satellite lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 on Nov. 21, 2020, at 9:17 a.m. PST (12:17 p.m. EST).

The Sentinel-6/Jason-CS (Continuity of Service) mission consists of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, which will be followed by its twin, the Sentinel-6B satellite, in 2025. The Sentinel-6/Jason-CS mission is part of Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program, managed by the European Commission. Continuing the legacy of the Jason series missions, Sentinel-6/Jason-CS will extend the records of sea level into their fourth decade, collecting accurate measurements of sea surface height for more than 90% of the world's seas, and providing crucial information for operational oceanography, marine meteorology, and climate studies. NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center was responsible for launch management.

Photo credit: SpaceX Larger image



