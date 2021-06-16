Sierra Space and Rhodium Scientific Sign Agreement Exploring Viability of Science Operations LIFE™ Habitat

Sierra Space Corporation (Sierra Space), the new commercial space subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), today announced the signing of a joint agreement with Rhodium Scientific, an innovative provider of space microgravity science mission and logistics services.

Specializing in space-based scientific research, Rhodium Scientific will test the viability of science operations on Sierra Space's LIFE habitat for scientific payloads planned to fly to space on a future CRS-2 mission. Combining the innovation and expertise of Sierra Space's LIFE Habitat and mission operations facilities with Rhodium Scientifics experience in science payload development and management using industry-level quality assurance, provides a unique opportunity to leverage Sierra Space operational capabilities with science operations. Sierra Space's Dream Chaser® spaceplane and LIFE habitat platforms paired with Rhodium Scientific's "science first" modality enables a scalable testing and production model required to advance the low Earth orbit (LEO) commercial economy.

"Sierra Space continues to build momentum in the marketplace with its 'space-as-a-service' business model, and is very pleased to work with Rhodium Scientific, an innovative pioneer in space biotech. Our agreement is a significant step forward in leveraging the flexible and expandable Sierra Space LIFE habitat for in-space scientific research and analysis and we look forward to working with Rhodium Scientific on a host of shared opportunities in the future," said Dr. Janet Kavandi, Executive Vice President of Sierra Space.

This memorandum of understanding ("MOU") in the life sciences and scientific research operations industry is among new commercial agreements for Sierra Space across multiple industries - including space-enabled manufacturing, biopharma and life sciences research and scientific operations, on-orbit satellite servicing assembly and manufacturing, and microgravity research. SNC announced last month the transition of its space business to Sierra Space, a new commercial space company.

"Rhodium Scientific shares a vision with Sierra Space for the new space economy and is very pleased to enter into this new agreement and explore the business and scientific opportunities that lie ahead with our leading-edge research and the LIFE habitat," said Olivia Gamez Holzhaus, CEO and Founder of Rhodium Scientific. "As an innovator in the commercial space biotech industry, we see great promise for a wide range of research in-space and in partnershipwith Sierra Space."

Rhodium Scientific is a leader in commercializing scientific discovery in space, specializing in Life Sciences, with seven successfully completed missions in 2020. Rhodium Scientific brings a unique heritage of laboratory facility workflow and equipment optimization that will establish science-focused capabilities. These ground analog efforts will lay the foundation required to demonstrate how Sierra Space and Rhodium Scientific can transition terrestrial research programs into a microgravity research pipeline in the areas of drug discovery, regenerative medicine and biomanufacturing.

Sierra Space recently announced plans for the first free-flying commercial space station in low-Earth orbit that includes multiple LIFE habitats and docking ports for Dream Chaser and other visiting vehicles and modules. The space station is modular, flexible and provides a large environment for living and working and open to industries like pharmaceuticals, space tourism and agriculture.

For more information, visit www.sncorp.com.



About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a new independent commercial space company, created from the space capabilities of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC). Leveraging breakthrough technologies including the Dream Chaser® spaceplane and expandable LIFE™ habitat, Sierra Space builds and delivers the future of space transportation, destinations and infrastructure for LEO commercialization. Its turnkey, space-as-a-service solutions are modular, scalable and reusable, opening space to new participants globally. With 30+ years of proven spaceflight heritage, Sierra Space has provided more than 4,000 systems, subsystems and components to customers worldwide, and participated in more than 500 missions to space, including to Mars. Sierra Space is a subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation.

About Rhodium Scientific, LLC Rhodium Scientific, LLC, is a biotechnology company located in Houston, Texas. The company is a woman, Hispanic-American owned small business specializing in life science, mission integration, and hardware services that enables the frontier of microgravity research and production. Since 2014, the Rhodium Scientific team has developed and managed 400+ scientific projects, participated in over 20 missions to space, and has established a portfolio of flight-certified hardware capable of facilitating a broad range of biotech industry requirements. Led by scientists and industry experts, Rhodium Scientific offers clients mission-science resources and strategic partnerships to effectively navigate the unique challenges associated with space-based research. For more information, visit https://rhodiumscientific.com.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, SNC is a trusted leader in engineering answers to the world's toughest challenges, through customer-focused technologies and best-of-breed integrations in aerospace and defense and national security space. For nearly 60 years, SNC technology has delivered state-of-the-art civil, military and commercial solutions. SNC has received numerous awards and distinctions innovation, customer satisfaction and leadership including being named a US Best Managed Company for two consecutive years. In spring 2021, SNC announced the transition of its Space Systems business area to an independent commercial space company, Sierra Space.



