SpaceX Cargo Dragon Recovery

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted July 16, 2021 12:19 AM
  • Comments

©SpaceX

SpaceX Cargo Dragon

After its successful parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, at 11:29 p.m. EST on July 9, 2021, the cargo Dragon spacecraft was loaded aboard SpaceX's Go Navigator recovery ship.

The SpaceX cargo Dragon returned more than 5,300 pounds of scientific experiments and other cargo from the International Space Station on SpaceX's 22nd commercial resupply services mission. Splashing down off the coast of Florida enables quick transportation of the science aboard the capsule to NASA Kennedy Space Center's Space Station Processing Facility, delivering some science back into the hands of the researchers as soon as four to nine hours after splashdown.

This shorter transportation timeframe allows researchers to collect data with minimal loss of microgravity effects.

Photo credit: SpaceX KSC-20210709-PH-SPX01_0001 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SpaceX

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter