SpaceX Crew Dragon Being Prepared For Launch

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for its first crew launch from American soil arrived at the launch site on Feb. 13, 2020.



NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the company's first flight test with astronauts to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from historic Launch Complex 39A from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft now will undergo final testing and prelaunch processing in a SpaceX facility on nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Photo credit: SpaceX Larger image

