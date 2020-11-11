SpaceX Crew Dragon Rolls Out To The Launch Pad

©NASA

SpaceX Crew Dragon Rolls Out To The Launch Pad

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission is the first operational mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and astronaut Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are scheduled to launch at 7:49 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 14, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) nhq2020111090003 (Nov. 9, 2020) -- Larger image

