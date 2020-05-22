SpaceX Falcon 9 And Crew Dragon a Poised For Launch

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted May 22, 2020 1:04 AM
  • Comments

©NASA/Bill Ingalls

Demo-2 On The Pad

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon atop, stands poised for launch at historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 21, 2020, ahead of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

The rocket and spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, returning human spaceflight capability to the U.S. after nearly a decade. This will be SpaceX's final flight test, paving the way for NASA to certify the crew transportation system for regular, crewed flights to the orbiting laboratory. Launch is slated for 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 27.

KSC-20200521-PH-KLS03_0012 Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SpaceX

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.


Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter