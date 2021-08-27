SpaceX Falcon 9 On The Pad With A Cargo Dragon

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company's uncrewed Dragon spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Aug. 25, 2021.

This was done in preparation for the 23rd commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station. The mission will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory. Liftoff is scheduled for 3:37 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 28.

KSC-20210825-PH-SPX01_0001 Photo credit: SpaceX larger image

