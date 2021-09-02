StarLab Oasis Opens in Abu Dhabi

Nanoracks, the world's leading provider of commercial access to space, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Space AgTech company, StarLab Oasis.

This expansion highlights Nanoracks commitment to address the growing problems of desertification, climate change, water scarcity and food security. The research on the impact of harsh space environments and arid Earth conditions on agriculture, led us to the deserts of Abu Dhabi.

Nanoracks partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in an effort to accelerate the growth of Abu Dhabi's AgTech ecosystem that will impact not only this region but the world. ADIO is committing to a multi-year economic development effort to allow a world-class, historic commercial space and farming research center in Abu Dhabi.

StarLab Oasis will focus on advancing the knowledge and technology of organisms and food that are produced in the harsh environment of space. The company will consist of an international team of researchers who will bring expertise in bioengineering, plant sciences, genomic seed technology, closed loop environment systems, robotics, and automated software systems. These researchers will work closely with the existing Nanoracks team and in-space products, and with our partners in the UAE, allowing the company to rapidly advance to market leadership in the critical areas of agriculture, climate science, and sustainability.

Allen Herbert, will lead StarLab Oasis as the General Manager. His passion and commitment to Space Agtech research, technology and innovation, will emphasize Nanoracks efforts on these key issues. Allen states that, "what's most exciting about the emirate is its global perspective, innovation, and ambition. Abu Dhabi's environment for creativity and entrepreneurship sets it apart as the place to drive the future of agriculture for this region and the world." He continued by saying that, "the results of the ground-breaking work at StarLab Oasis will have tangible, down-to-earth benefits which will help us pursue new ways of using technology to produce food while simultaneously coping with climate challenges." He believes, "a great amount of the world's sustainable and economically efficient food production will one day come from deserts, harsh environments and off earth. All this is beginning now, in Abu Dhabi."

According to Jeffrey Manber, CEO of Nanoracks, "StarLab Oasis will provide the technology and access necessary to overcome the direst challenges facing our Earth today, from climate change to water scarcity, and to one day in turn, help sustain tomorrow's farmers, innovators, and space explorers." He continues, "we believe passionately that our growing utilization of the space environment can reap results that will change the lives for billions of people suffering from an increasingly fragile food security chain, and being uprooted because of fundamental and historic changes in the climate."

About StarLab Oasis

StarLab Oasis, an XO Markets company, with a mission to provide access to the scientific potential of the unique space environment, develop agricultural food technologies for a resource limited world, lead in the discovery of climate solutions, and pioneer humanity to sustainably explore the universe.

