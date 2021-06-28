Starliner's Atlas V Launcher Arrives in Florida

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V booster and Centaur upper stage for Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT) arrive at the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center at Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on June 21, 2021.

Starliner's first flight with astronauts aboard, CFT will launch from SLC-41. The flight test will demonstrate the ability of the Atlas V and Starliner to safely carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.