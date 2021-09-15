Two SpaceX Dragons Docked At The ISS

Thomas Pesquet: Kibo and the two Dragons. Got a rare shot of two Dragons docked to one module, actually I think it might be the first picture like this - although this sight will certainly become more frequent.

One is our own crew dragon "Endeavour" (top, pointing at Earth) the other one is Cargo Dragon that bought us the ice cream and much, much, science! Note shiny Columbus on the right. ESA's laboratory is easy to recognise from the outside because it is so shiny -it's made in Italy 😉, unfortunately not many pictures can be taken of it from outside!

🐉🐉 2 dragons, un espoir 🇯🇵 Je n'avais jamais vu de photos montrant 2 dragons amarrés à la Station spatiale - il faut dire que c'est une configuration assez récente. Celui qui pointe vers la Terre, au dessus, c'est Endeavour, notre Crew Dragon. L'autre, c'est le cargo qui nous a apporté de la glace la semaine dernière - parmi bon nombre d'expériences scientifiques ;) Le cylindre brillant sur la droite est le laboratoire Columbus (coucou @esa 👋). Facile à reconnaitre, mais difficile à photographier depuis l'intérieur de la Station !



Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

