ULA Assembles Atlas V Launch Vehicle For Lucy Asteroid Mission

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted September 25, 2021 6:38 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Atlas V Launch Vehicle For Lucy

Inside the Vertical Integration Facility near Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Centaur stage for NASA's Lucy mission is lowered onto the Atlas V first stage on Sept. 16, 2021.

Lucy is scheduled to launch no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 16, on a ULA Atlas V 401 rocket from Pad 41. NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center is managing the launch. Over its 12-year primary mission, Lucy will explore a record-breaking number of asteroids, flying by one asteroid in the solar system's main belt and seven Trojan asteroids.

Additionally, Lucy's path will circle back to Earth three times for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft ever to return to the vicinity of Earth from the outer solar system.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20210916-PH-KLS01_0122 larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Lucy

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - Going Interstellar edited by Les Johnson and Jack McDevitt
Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium October 12-14, 2021

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter

Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Senior Editor:
Randy Attwood
Email | Twitter