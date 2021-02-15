Weighing And Checking The Balance Of Boeing's Starliner

Boeing's Starliner crew module is weighed in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 14, 2021, in preparation for the company's second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2), as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The Weight and Center of Gravity test measures the weight and balance of the spacecraft to ensure optimal performance during launch and re-entry. The test helps to validate parameters required for launching on the Atlas V rocket, docking to the International Space Station and for navigation of the vehicle, among others.

Photo credit: Boeing/John Proferes KSC-20210114-PH-BOE03_0003 Larger image

